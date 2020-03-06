Culminating months of preparation, youth involved in after-school arts programs at the Ross Ragland Theater will showcase their developed talents in a performance of “Dorothy’s Adventures in Oz” on Saturday March 7 at 2 p.m.
The performance is a combination of various stories from the popular series of books based on Dorothy’s travels in the fantastical fantasy world of Oz. Collected stories from the books have been adapted into multiple films, including the globally-renowned 1939 “Wizard of Oz” film, considered one of the greatest films of all-time.
The youth performance incorporates scenes and songs from the stories, plays and creative content of instructor Tori Lancaster. The performance will include familiar characters such as the Scarecrow, Cowardly Lion, Tin Man, Glenda the Good Witch, and the Wicked Witch of the West.
“Dorothy’s Adventures in Oz” combines the talents of four after-school programs, all of which have rehearsed for eight weeks to bring the tale of Dorothy’s adventures to the Ragland stage. Joining the performance will be the Rag Tag Children’s Choir, a collective of students ranging from first grade through sixth under the instruction of Danielle Harmon who learn vocal technique, music appreciation and performance.
Tickets for the performance of “Dorothy’s Adventure in Oz” are $5 plus transaction fees, available in advance through the Ross Ragland Theater’s box office during regular business hours at 541-884-5483 or online at www.rrtheater.org.