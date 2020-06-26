A new documentary highlighting the profoundly impactful life of civil rights leader and Congressman John Lewis is being released on July 3 by Magnolia Pictures, available at select theaters as well as on demand on select services.
“John Lewis: Good Trouble” is directed by acclaimed filmmaker Dawn Porter (Trapped, Gideon’s Army), chronicling the life and career of the activist and Democratic Representative from Georgia over the course of more than 60-years of work towards equal rights and legislative action. The film explores Lewis’ life and successes from childhood experiences to work alongside Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and legislative efforts on voting rights, gun control, healthcare reform and immigration. During his illustrious life, Lewis has been arrested 45 times while peacefully protesting as a participant as a freedom rider battling Jim Crow-era segregation, and has served 33 years in Congress.
Using present-day interviews with Lewis, now 80 years old, Porter explores his childhood experiences, his inspiring family and his fateful meeting with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in 1957. In addition to her interviews with Lewis and his family, Porter’s primarily cinéma verité film also includes interviews with political leaders, Congressional colleagues, and other people who figure prominently in his life.
The film will be available on platforms such as Amazon Prime, YouTube, Vudu, Fandango Now, Apple TV, Google Play, Playstation Store, Fios by Verizon, Microsoft Video Marketplace. It will also be available On-Demand on cable services such as Charter Spectrum, Cox, DirecT, Redbox, Comcast, AT&T, Optimum, and SuddenLink.
The documentary film is 97 minutes, and rated PG.