A new film that explores potential bias in technology development titled “Coded Bias” will be screened at the Ross Ragland Theater on Wednesday, Nov. 18.
The film, which made its world premiere earlier this year at the Sundance Film Festival in January, follows the development of the Algorithmic Justice League – an advocacy group that seeks an end to potential bias built into facial technology software as more countries roll out the practice in its general operations. The film was inspired by a research paper written by Timnit Gebru of Microsoft Research that forced numerous tech companies to completely reassess their algorithms and software utilized for emerging facial technology software after it was discovered that facial software programs commonly misidentify people of color.
Gebru’s research along with Joy Buolamwini at MIT Media Lab noted that, among other things, black women are often recognized as male by facial recognition software.
The film “Coded Bias,” directed by Shalini Kantayya, follows Buolamwini’s efforts to develop the Algorithmic Justice League after a video she created on the matter of facial recognition bias went viral in 2018. It details areas around the world where facial recognition software is already well-established in public and government use such as China, England, and in this country places such as housing projects in Brooklyn, N.Y.
Following the film several local experts in technology will participate in an interactive Q&A to discuss the positive and negative merits of developing facial recognition technology, and what the future may hold as this technology continues to develop.
Under current COVID-19 safety protocols, seating at the Ross Ragland will be separated to assure proper social distancing. All patrons are required to wear a face covering and are urged to wash hands frequently before and after entering the theater. Seating is limited to 100 people per Oregon mandates.
Tickets for “Coded Bias” are available through the Ross Ragland Theater box office during regular business hours at 541-884-LIVE (5483), Monday-Friday from 12-5 p.m., or online at www.rrtheater.org.