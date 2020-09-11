Since May high-profile protests against police brutality have led communities all across the country to examine their own police departments, and in light of the issue an online chat is being coordinated by Klamath County Libraries in coordination with Klamath Falls Police, according to a news release.
A Zoom online live video chat will be hosted by Klamath County Libraries to discuss the state of policing in Klamath Falls with chief of city police David Henslee at the Friends of the Klamath County Library’s quarterly meeting on Wednesday, September 16 at 2 p.m. The presentation will be followed by a brief business meeting of the Friends.
Henslee has 27 years of law enforcement experience, including serving as an instructor in a variety of policing topics. He’s served as the chief of police for the City of Klamath Falls since 2015. Henslee aims to focus on strengthening relationships with community organizations. Community partnership work he did as a board member of the Oregon Chapter of the FBI National Academy Associates is featured in the book “Best Practices in Community Conscious Policing” by Brandon Lee.
The presentation is free to the public, but registration is required to receive the Zoom teleconferencing invitation. For more information and to register, email the Friends at folklamath@gmail.com. For more about how to become a Friend of the Klamath County Library visit klamathlibrary.org/friends.