The foreign policy discussion group “Great Decisions” is back at the Klamath County Library. The group will meet for nine weeks on Thursdays at 1 p.m., starting Jan. 27.
Registration starts Wednesday, Dec. 2 and closes Thursday, Dec. 30 at 8 p.m. Space is limited and will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis; participants must pay for the required textbook ($35) at the time of registration. Visit the downtown library’s check-out desk to register.
Topics for this year’s cycle include: climate change and its effects worldwide, the impact of changing demographics, the possibilities in exploring outer space, President Biden’s foreign policy agenda, drug issues in Central and South America, Russia, the military coup in Myanmar and the country’s membership in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (aka the Quad Alliance) and the United States’ relationship with member countries, and industrial policy.
The Great Decisions format asks participants to read the weekly articles from the Great Decisions book, show up for the weekly meetings to watch a video segment, and then hold a discussion on the foreign policy topic of the week. Group members may take turns leading the sessions and may also contribute additional research information if they wish. Great Decisions is open to any interested adult regardless of political or any other affiliations.