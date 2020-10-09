Get ready for Halloween with ghost hunter Dustin Pari in an online presentation hosted by the Klamath County Library on Thursday, Oct. 29 at 7 p.m. via Zoom, according to a news release.
Pari – a regular on television programs such as SyFy’s Ghost Hunters, Ghost Hunters International and Destination Truth – will discuss the paranormal history and spooky lore of the Halloween season. He will be happy to share a few of his own “ghost story” experiences, too.
The presentation is free, but registration is required so that the Klamath County Library can send the invite to connect via Zoom teleconferencing.
For more information and to register, email Denae at dnemanic@klamathlibrary.org. For more about Dustin Pari, head to his website at www.dustinpari.com.