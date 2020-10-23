Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!
10-09 ghost hunter

Renowned television ghost hunter Dustin Pari will join Klamath County Library for an online discussion of Halloween history on Thursday, Oct. 29.

 Submitted photo

Get ready for Halloween with ghost hunter Dustin Pari in an online presentation hosted by the Klamath County Library on Thursday, Oct. 29 at 7 p.m. via Zoom, according to a news release.

Pari – a regular on television programs such as SyFy’s Ghost Hunters, Ghost Hunters International and Destination Truth – will discuss the paranormal history and spooky lore of the Halloween season. He will be happy to share a few of his own “ghost story” experiences, too.

The presentation is free, but registration is required so that the Klamath County Library can send the invite to connect via Zoom teleconferencing.

For more information and to register, email Denae at dnemanic@klamathlibrary.org. For more about Dustin Pari, head to his website at www.dustinpari.com.

