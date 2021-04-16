Klamath County Libraries will host a variety of public events for kids, teens and families themed around dinosaurs during the month of April, according to a Klamath County Libraries news release.
n Oregon’s Dino-Story Traveling Exhibit: See a traveling collection from the MNCH at the downtown library from April 5-16; at the South Suburban library from April 19-30; and at the Bonanza library from May 5-14.
Other Dinosaur Month craft kits will also be available at the Main Library as well as the Bonanza, Chemult, Chiloquin, Malin, Merrill and South Suburban branch libraries, while supplies last. Need help building? The Library posts an insttructional video each week on the Klamath County Library YouTube channel. For ages 5-12.
n April 12 – 18: Flying Pterodactyls
n April 19 – 25: Excavation Kits
n April 26 – May 2: Salt Dough Fossils
n April Teen Contest: Design Our Summer Reading Program Pin: An upcoming Summer Reading Program prize will be a classy soft enamel pin, featuring art submitted by students. Send digital art design on the theme of “Reading Colors Your World” to Sarah at smiller@klamathlibrary.org by midnight on April 30. (Maximum 4 colors, please, not including the black line art.) For ages 12-18. (For complete rules and submission guidelines, visit klamathlibrary.org/teens/teen-contests after April 1.)
n Camp Write Stuff: Mondays and Wednesdays at 3:40 p.m. after school. Join fellow authors each afternoon to bounce ideas – or just leverage a little friendly peer pressure to make yourself work on that fic you’ve been putting off. Email Sarah at smiller@klamathlibrary.org for the link to join! For ages 12-18.
n Baby Bouncers Storytime Online: Tuesdays at 11 a.m. Join us each week for stories, games, and catchy songs live on Zoom! Register once at klamathlibrary.org/babybouncers or by emailing Katie at khart@klamathlibrary.org, and join in as much as you like! This storytime is aimed at newborns through 18 months, but all are welcome.
n Teen Dungeons & Dragons: Mondays and Tuesdays. We have everything you need to play – just bring a healthy dose of imagination! We have three playgroups, which meet at different times on Mondays and/or Tuesdays. Email Sarah at smiller@klamathlibrary.org to get your character started! For ages 12-18.
n Teen Gaming Hour: Thursdays at 4 pm. We’re finding the imposter, trading fruit and more every Thursday at 4 p.m. Email Vesta at vkerns@klamathlibrary.org for the link to participate. For ages 12-18.
n Preschool Power Storytime Online: Fridays at 11 a.m. Come for stories, songs and more, live on Zoom. Register once at klamathlibrary.org/preschoolpower or by emailing Vesta at vkerns@klamathlibrary.org, and join as many sessions as you like! Suggested for children ages 3-5.
n Lemon Brick Road Studios Comics Club: Saturday, April 10 from 12-3 p.m. Our ongoing comics club for artists and writers in sixth through 12th grade hangs out online on the second Saturday of every month! Email Sarah at smiller@klamathlibrary.org or club advisor Professor Franny at franny.howes@gmail.com to get the link to join in.
n Teen Discord! Did you know the Klamath County Library has a Discord server for teens to hang out? It’s true! The conversations happening there inspire quite a few of our events for ages 12-18. Email Sarah at smiller@klamathlibrary.org for more info.
For more information call 541-882-8894, visit the Youth Services desk, or visit the calendar section at www.klamathlibrary.org/calendar.