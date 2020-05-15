Filmmakers and students have only a few weeks left to submit a film for the annual Klamath Independent Film Festival, scheduled for Sept. 18-20 in Klamath Falls.
The submission deadline for the annual festival is June 1, utilizing an online platform called FilmFreeway. The festival stands out from the crowd by being the premier Oregon-centric festival in the State of Oregon, welcoming exclusively Oregon-made films (though films from Modoc and Siskiyou County are also accepted due to their close proximity).
Entering its eighth year, the Klamath Independent Film Festival is a product of Klamath Film – a nonprofit organization based in Klamath Falls that supports and promotes filmmaking in the Klamath Basin. The festival has grown from a single-day event initially showcasing projects of Klamath Film members into a multi-day extravaganza welcoming amateur and professional filmmakers from across the west coast to Klamath Falls in celebration of the art of film.
The festival is held at both Ross Ragland Theater and Pelican Cinemas, highlighting feature-length films, short films and student films divided by region and category.
Should COVID-19 lockdowns persist into September potentially limiting crowd sizes and theater operations, the Klamath Film Board of Directors has explored the possibility of this year converting to an online festival similar to steps taken by other regional festival such as Ashland’s annual film festival, though no decision has been made.
Films need to have been completed by at least Jan. 1, 2019 to be eligible, though KIFF organizers do maintain a “things we missed” category for older films that fell through the cracks.
Nearly $2,000 in prizes will be distributed across various categories based on jury vote. Films are separated by Northern Oregon and Southern Oregon films, along with a student category welcoming films made by kids from kindergarten through high school. Individuals submitting a film also are entitled to two free weekend passes for the festival, regardless of whether their film is ultimately selected for the festival or not. Students films should be five minutes or shorter. Films over 40 minutes are considered feature-length films, under 40 places them in the short film category.
Last year’s film festival expanded with a street fair outside of the Ross Ragland Theater complete with food carts, beer garden and live music before the opening feature film’s presentation.
For complete film festival guidelines and film submission information visit www.klamathfilm.org/festival, or contact Klamath Film at info@klamathfilm.org.