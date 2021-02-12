With restrictions reduced and Valentine’s Day around the corner, the Ross Ragland Theater will present a viable option for couples on Sunday’s big day with a screening of the film “Valentine’s Day” on Sunday, Feb. 14 at 4 p.m.
Tickets for the film are $10, with student and military discounts available. Ticket reservations are now available at www.rrtheater.org. COVID-19 protocols are still in effect for patrons to the theater. Face coverings are required, a safe six-foot distance should be maintained, seating will be separated to ensure social distancing, visitors are urged not to enter if sick and encouraged to wash hands frequently while avoiding physical contact or touching their face.
“Valentine’s Day” is a 2010 film with an all-star cast offering a collection of interweaving stories of love, romance, and all the ways it can get screwed up. The film follows more than a dozen individuals in Los Angeles on Valentine’s Day from early morning until midnight seeking love, or trying to salvage a fractured relationship. The film is rated PG-13.
“Valentine’s Day” includes a veritable who’s-who cast of Hollywood A-listers such as Bradley Cooper, Jamie Foxx, Jennifer Garner, Jessica Alba, Jessica Biel, Patrick Dempsey, Anne Hathaway, Topher Grace, Kathy Bates, Ashton Kutcher, Taylor Lautner, Queen Latifah, and more.
The film is the latest in the Ross Ragland Theater’s ongoing film series, presenting fascinating documentaries, narrative films, beloved children’s classics and more on the theater’s HD big screen and 5.1 surround sound system.
The Ross Ragland Theater is located at 218 N. 7th St. in Klamath Falls. For more information and to reserve a ticket visit www.rrtheater.org.