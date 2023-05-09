Mark Staunton, a past winner of the Dancing With Your Klamath Stars competition, raises a trophy in triumph in the annual dancing competition for charity slated to return to the Ross Ragland Theater on Friday, May 13.
H&N file photo
The annual Dancing With Your Klamath Stars competition is scheduled for Friday, May 12, 2023, at the Ross Ragland Theater.
Dancing With The Stars isn’t just for television. On Friday, May 12, some of Klamath Falls’ best-known community members will transform into professional dancers on stage for the Ross Ragland Theater’s annual fundraiser.
That’s right, Klamath community members can watch their friends, family members, neighbors and business people in a fun-filled evening of glitz and ballroom glamour. At stake, as with past competitions, is $500 for the winning charity, with additional proceeds benefiting the Ross Ragland Theater general operations fund.
Six of the Klamath Basin’s own residents will compete to raise funds for the nonprofit as well as other non-profits from around the Basin, and to win the coveted Mirrorball Trophy.
“We look for people who are involved in our community,” said Natalie Postles, Ross Ragland Theater Marketing Director. “We want to bring the community together through the people that work the hardest to support it.”
The 2023 lineup includes: Heather Harter, executive director or the Klamath Chamber of Commerce, competing for Tater Tots Pediatric Center; Oscar Herrera, director of Retention & Student Success at Klamath Community College, dancing for the KCC Foundation; Kelsey Bitzer, the owner of Rootz Salon, dancing for SMART Reading; Robert Vannarath the owner of Terry’s Donuts, dancing for the Klamath Trails Alliance; Jessie Hecocta, a financial advisor at Edward Jones, dancing for Friends of the Children; and Lauren Jespersen the director of the Sky Lakes Foundation, dancing for Sky Lakes Foundation (specifically helping increase access to care in underserved areas).
Over the course of a week, each of these stars will learn a ballroom dance routine with their professional partner that they will then perform live onstage.
The competition is judged, with the crowd’s participation vital in determining the winner.
Each audience member may vote for their preferred dancer/charity, with a minimum $1 donation per vote. Votes may be submitted in three ways: people can call the Ross Ragland Theater Box Office at (541) 884-5483 to vote by card; visit the Ross Ragland Theater Box Office during regular business hours to vote in-person; or text ‘DWYKS’ to 53-555 to vote through a text-to-vote system.
And don’t forget that by attending the event you will be able to participate in the audience vote. After the Klamath Basin Stars Dance with their professional dance partners, the audience can vote (and buy additional votes) for their favorite star.
Then, after the intermission, the Utah Ballroom Dance Company will treat the audience to breath-taking lifts, hundreds of beautiful costumes, enchanting theatrical story lines and a variety of ballroom dances. After that, the Klamath Basin 2023 Dancing With Your Klamath Stars winner will be announced at the end of the event.
Tickets for Dancing With Your Klamath Stars are $29 for adults, discounted senior and military tickets are $26, student tickets are $19, 12 & under are only $10, and Vegas box seating is $49. Contact the Ross Ragland Theater box office to purchase tickets, or visit www.ragland.org for more information and to purchase tickets online www.ragland.org.