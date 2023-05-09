Dancing With The Stars isn’t just for television. On Friday, May 12, some of Klamath Falls’ best-known community members will transform into professional dancers on stage for the Ross Ragland Theater’s annual fundraiser.

That’s right, Klamath community members can watch their friends, family members, neighbors and business people in a fun-filled evening of glitz and ballroom glamour. At stake, as with past competitions, is $500 for the winning charity, with additional proceeds benefiting the Ross Ragland Theater general operations fund.

