Aerial Dance Arts studio, which is affiliated with Carla’s…The Dancers’ Studio, will present two performances of its first annual showcase titled “Dancing in the Air” at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, Dec. 13 and 14, at 2811 Broadmore St., Suite 106.
Limited seating general admission tickets are priced at $5 for children and $7.50 for adults and can be purchased in advance by cash or check at Carla’s…The Dancer’s Studio, 553 Market St., or at the Aerial Dance Arts studio. The doors will open and tickets will be available for purchase beginning 30 minutes prior to performance time.
Aerial dance is a subgenre of modern dance with the choreography using an apparatus attached to the ceiling to which long lengths of polyester fabric, referred to as “silks,” are attached. This allows performers to explore space in three dimensions with the fabric being used to wrap, suspend, drop, swing, fly and spiral their bodies into and out of various poses and shapes.
The showcase, which combines aerial arts with modern or jazz dance, will feature 15 aerialists and four dancers in more than a dozen original pieces, all set to a variety of musical works that range from pop classics to classical standards.
Aerial Dance Arts studio is owned and operated by Carla Brannon. It opened in early 2019 with year-round weekly classes that include a full body work-out along with stretching and strengthening exercises combined with dance movement and instruction in beginning to advanced aerial skills.
Enrollment for classes that will begin in early January is currently being accepted. For more information, call 541-827-9524.