Madeline Graham Blake lived in India from 2017-2019 and took pictures of Indian clothing. Her work will displayed in a new exhibit at the Favell Museum through August.
“Of Fabric and Flow – The Dance of Dressing in India,” features a unique presentation of photographs by noted Klamath Falls photographer Madeleine Graham Blake, on display at the Favell Museum through Aug. 31.
The show features around 50 of Blake’s photographs printed, unusually, on silk and aluminum.
From 2017 to 2019, Blake, a Klamath Falls native, spent months at a time in Varanasi, India, photographing people in traditional clothing.
During her India visits, Blake has stayed in Varanasi, a town on the Ganges River that is at least 5,000 years old and is sacred to Hindus.
While traveling in northern India in 2017, she and Jensen attended an art show at the Kriti Galley in Varanasi, where they met and were befriended by the manager. They both applied for and were accepted into an artists’ residency program. Blake later became sick with an enflamed gallbladder and was hospitalized. During her extended home stay she became interested in the people and their clothing.
When she returned a year later, Blake began a project titled, “One Month and Seven People” based on, “The concept that I would photograph seven people from various walks of life … six days of the week for one month.” When asked by the gallery owner, “What interests you here?” Blake said she was fascinated and baffled how women keep their saris on. With the galley owner’s encouragement, that became Blake’s topic.
Traditional clothing in India is made of a simple piece of yardage and, as she learned, reflects the county’s history. She also learned, and dealt with, taboos involving photographing women.
Blake said a goal of her show is to present a mostly unseen and unknown aspect of a different culture.
“This is a real significant exhibit and we are hoping to celebrate the Indian culture in Klamath Falls,” Blake said, emphasizing, “It’s a fun show. I think kids will like it because of the color.”
Along with her photos, the exhibit will include a video of women from different regions of India putting saris and, because India is suffering from the Covid-19 pandemic, a way to make donations to a group coordinating vaccination efforts.