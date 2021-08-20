Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
D&R Auto and Industrial Inc. is organizing a community block party on Saturday, Aug. 28 with opportunities for all-ages to enjoy the end of summer.
The event, taking place from 12-8 p.m., will include a live music stage, classic car show, vendors, food trucks and beer garden, cornhole tournament, raffle, various giveaways, and a kids zone with various games. The celebration is being coordinated as a chance to reconnect with the community in a fun and positive setting. A beer garden will be provided courtesy of Pourhorse, alongside various food trucks.
Highlighting activities will be a concert by local favorites Owls & Aliens starting at 7 p.m.
The event will take place at the corner of 6th and Oak in downtown Klamath Falls. For more information visit http://dandrparts.com.