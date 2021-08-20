Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

D&R Auto and Industrial Inc. is organizing a community block party on Saturday, Aug. 28 with opportunities for all-ages to enjoy the end of summer.

The event, taking place from 12-8 p.m., will include a live music stage, classic car show, vendors, food trucks and beer garden, cornhole tournament, raffle, various giveaways, and a kids zone with various games. The celebration is being coordinated as a chance to reconnect with the community in a fun and positive setting. A beer garden will be provided courtesy of Pourhorse, alongside various food trucks.

Highlighting activities will be a concert by local favorites Owls & Aliens starting at 7 p.m.

The event will take place at the corner of 6th and Oak in downtown Klamath Falls. For more information visit http://dandrparts.com.

