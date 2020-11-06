A two-day symposium on consecutive Tuesdays in November encourages Oregonians to participate in a soil symposium titled “Enabling regenerative agriculture: getting paid for improving soil health” starting on Tuesday, Nov. 10 and Nov. 17, according to a news release.
The event will focus on how to initiate regenerative agricultural practices, reduce harmful impacts of industrial agriculture, sequester carbon emissions, and gain financial compensation for improving soil while mitigating the climate crisis.
The events will be presented virtually from 5-8 p.m., with international experts detailing how the planet’s working lands can become rejuvenated while mitigating climate change. Regenerative agriculture is one of the simplest ways to build soil health, and at the same time, help to create climate resilience into the future.
The regenerative agricultural practices remove atmospheric carbon dioxide and store it in soil in the form of plant residues. With increased knowledge and enough interest financial incentive programs can begin on Oregon’s working lands, as it has elsewhere, within the next growing season.
This noncontroversial, nonpolitical approach to mitigating climate change that earns landowners’ money, enriches and rejuvenates the earth’s working lands, and produces a sustainable food production system is working well for many countries including Australia. The Soil Symposium will showcase these case studies, and participants will hear directly from those who are already supporting programs to help farmers get paid for improving soil health.
Presenters include the world’s most awarded soil scientist, Distinguished University Professor of Soil Science at Ohio State University, Professor Rattan Lal who will share a statement on “Putting Science into Action.” Professor Lal is often referred to as the “soil prophet” and is the first soils scientist to ever receive the World Food Prize and the second to receive the Japan Prize for Technology and Innovation.
These awards recognize his 50 years of work on soil health, a global sustainable food supply, and the capture of atmospheric carbon into the soil. Ten other participants from five U.S. States and Australia will also present in this two-day event. Time will be provided for questions from participants.
Interested parties must register to attend at https://www.soilsymposium2020.org/register_for_event_eventbrite. Participants will also be encouraged to donate to erase their carbon footprint at www.soilsymposium2020.org/donate_symposium.