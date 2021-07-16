Mimicking some of the greatest hits of the 1960s and 70s, iconic classic rock band Creedence Clearwater Revival will get the tribute treatment when a collective of musicians led by guitar virtuoso Randy Linder will perform at the Ross Ragland on Sunday, Aug. 1 under the moniker Creedence Revelation.
A wealth of immortal rock classics emerged from CCR during their short run from 1968 – 1972, those songs lovingly and meticulously recreated to perfection by Linder and company. Linder has garnered great acclaim for his and backing musicians’ ability to credibly represent the classic rock sounds of the original Creedence Clearwater Revival sounds and subsequent popular solo career of John Fogerty.
The concert will take place at 6 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 1. Tickets are $36 for rows O-W, $44 for rows H-N, $51 for rows A-F, and Vegas-style box seats are $67. For more information or to reserve tickets contact the Ross Ragland Theater box office at 541-884-LIVE or visit www.ragland.org.