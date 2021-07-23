Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Live performances slated for the Craterian Theater in Medford include Yamato — Drums of Japan.
Craterian Theater in Medford recently announced its return to live performances with an extensive lineup of events starting in August available at full capacity,, according to a news release.
A nonprofit organization that owns the Craterian Theater at the Collier Center for the Performing Arts in downtown Medford, the historic venue built in 1924 underwent a $5 million renovation in the 1990s and now provides live entertainment throughout the calendar year.
Opening the fall season will be a presentation of Disney’s “High School Musical” Aug. 6-15. Additional programs in 2021 include comedian Paula Poundstone (Oct. 16), Catapult – Magic Shadows (Oct. 20), classic rock tribute act Heart By Heart (Oct. 23), Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” (Dec. 9-18), Tomaseen Foley’s “A Celtic Christmas” (Dec. 19).
Programs slated for 2022 include “Who’s Live Anyway?” – an interactive live comedy program based on the popular TV program, Yamato Drummers of Japan, Animaniacs in Concert, indie rock icon Lisa Loeb, and more.