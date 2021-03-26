Wrapping up a busy week of fun films for kids during spring break, the Ross Ragland Theater will offer a screening for teens with the popular sci-fi film “Cowboys and Aliens” on Friday, March 26 at 6 p.m., according to a news release.
Tickets for the film screening are $5, available in advance at www.rrtheater.org or at the door prior to showtime. The film is rated PG-13 for violence, language, and brief nudity. The film stars Daniel Craig, Harrison Ford and Olivia Wilde, an action-filled blend of the western film genre with science-fiction. When an alien invasion begins in the old west the survivors of a town band together to fight back against the attackers and to discover the reason why so many residents are disappearing.
The Ross Ragland Theater is located at 218 N. 7th St. in Klamath Falls. For more information visit www.rrtheater.org.