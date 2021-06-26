An opportunity for Klamath County middle and high school students to learn valuable filmmaking skills this summer received financial support through grants from the Cow Creek Umpqua Indian Foundation and the Oregon Community Foundation K-12 Summer Learning Program grant, according to a news release.
The grants, totaling $20,000, will fund administrative needs, venue rental, scholarships and equipment purchases for a week-long film camp planned for July 12-16 at the Ross Ragland Theater. The film fellowship is in its second year, but 2021 will mark the first year of in-person instruction after 2020 was forced to exclusively online meetings due to COVID-19.
During the week of instruction students will learn fundamentals of filmmaking matched with local filmmakers and daily virtual meetings with members of the Hollywood film industry. By the end of the week students will have the skills, and equipment on loan, necessary to complete their own films – which will be shown at a special community screening at the Ross Ragland Theater on Saturday, Aug. 7 that will include a cash prize for the top student film as voted on by a panel of judges.
The Oregon Community Foundation K-12 Summer Learning Program is a one-time grant program offering $40 million statewide for community-based learning programs. The Cow Creek Umpqua Indian Foundation’s grant funds to Klamath Film was among 57 grants awarded to charities in Southwest Oregon, and one of five charities supported in Klamath County, totaling $537,100 across the region.
Additional funding for the film fellowship is also being provided by the Klamath Falls City School District and Klamath County School District.
Limited spots remain available to sign up for the Klamath Film Youth Film Fellowship. Enrollment is free thanks to scholarship funds provided by the grantees. Free lunch will be provided each day for students through a partnership with the Ross Ragland Theater and Integral Youth Services.
For more information visit www.klamathfilm.org.