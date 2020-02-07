Grammy nominated singer-songwriter Carlene Carter is coming to Klamath Falls to perform at the Ross Ragland Theater on February 26th at 7:30 p.m., according to a news release.
Carlene Carter is the daughter of country music legends June Carter and Carl Smith, stepdaughter of Johnny Cash, and granddaughter of “Mother” Maybelle Carter of the original Carter Family. Carter’s own career started in the late 1970s when she went to England to record her acclaimed self-titled debut album (with Graham Parker and the Rumour), and Musical Shapes (with Nick Lowe and Rockpile).
She co-wrote hit songs for Emmylou Harris (“Easy From Now On”) and The Doobie Brothers (“One Step Closer”), shared the Top-40 Pop duet “I Couldn’t Say No” with Robert Ellis Orrall, then came home to country in the 1990s with hits like “I Fell in Love,” “Come On Back,” “Every Little Thing,” and her own TV shows on VH1 and TNN.
While she is often referred to as “country music royalty,” she simply calls herself a Carter Girl. Starting in January 2015, Carter was a special guest on the John Mellencamp Plain Spoken Tour, playing to over 250,000 fans in sold-out theaters across the United States and Canada. A new album, Sad Clowns and Hillbillies, was released on April 28, 2017 including material by both singer-songwriters.
Carter has since moved back to Nashville in her home state, where she is working on new material and most recently hosted the Wonderful World of Women Who Write series at the Bluebird Cafe. She is prominently featured in Ken Burns’ 2019 documentary miniseries Country Music, and can be heard on last year’s Carter Family album Across Generations. In a review of the album, MOJO Magazine described Carlene as “the greatest — and most underrated — country singer of her generation.”
Tickets range from $27, $38 and $49. Tickets can be purchased in advance through the Ross Ragland Theater box office at 541-884-5483 or www.rrtheater.org.