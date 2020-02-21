Grammy nominated singer-songwriter Carlene Carter is coming to Klamath Falls to perform at the Ross Ragland Theater on February 26th at 7:30 p.m., according to a news release.
As the daughter of June Carter Cash and country star Carl Smith, and stepdaughter of Johnny Cash, Carlene is the physical embodiment of the Carter Family in the 21st century and she has been releasing music for almost four decades.
Her most recent album release was Carter Girl, a Don Was-produced collection of Carter Family songs and originals, inspired by her family. Carlene spent the better part of the last few years on he road with John Mellencamp on his Plain Spoken tour, both as a support act and joining him on stage nightly to perform duets.
She also played a role in the touring production of Ghost Brothers of Darkland County, the southern gothic musical play written by Stephen King and Mellencamp. Upcoming is the release of Sad Clowns and Hillbillies, the 2017 album by John Mellencamp featuring Carlene Carter and includes newly penned songs by Carlene. Carlene started her career singing with The Carter Family at 17.
With the 1978 release of her self-titled debut album, she established herself on the edgier end of the country music spectrum, having recorded it in England with Graham Parker’s band The Rumour.
Tickets range from $27, $38 and $49. Tickets can be purchased in advance through the Ross Ragland Theater box office at 541-884-5483 or www.rrtheater.org.