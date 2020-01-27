As a member of country music royalty, and boasting a musical career spanning four decades, Carlene Carter will kick off her Pacific Northwest tour with a stop in Klamath Falls on Wednesday, Feb. 26 at the Ross Ragland Theater, according to a news release.
Tickets for the performance are $27, $38, or $49, plus transaction fees. Tickets can be purchased online at www.rrtheater.org or by contacting the Ross Ragland box office during regular business hours at 541-884-5483.
Carter is the daughter of country music legends June Carter and Carl Smith, stepdaughter of Johnny Cash, and granddaughter of "Mother" Maybelle Carter of the original Carter Family. Carlene's own career started in the late 1970s when she went to England to record her acclaimed self-titled debut album with Graham Parker, and Musical Shapes with Nick Lowe. She co-wrote hit songs for Emmylou Harris ("Easy From Now On") and The Doobie Brothers ("One Step Closer"), shared the Top 40 Pop duet "I Couldn't Say No" with Robert Ellis Orrall, then "came home to country" in the 1990s with hits like "I Fell in Love," "Come On Back," "Every Little Thing," and her own TV shows on VH1 and TNN.
Starting in January 2015, Carter was a special Ggest on the John Mellencamp Plain Spoken Tour, playing to over 250,000 fans in sold-out theaters across the United States and Canada. A new album, Sad Clowns and Hillbillies, was released on April 28, 2017 including material by both singer-songwriters.
Carlene Carter has since moved back to Nashville in her home state, where she is working on new material and most recently hosted the Wonderful World of Women Who Write series at the Bluebird Cafe. She is prominently featured in Ken Burns’ 2019 documentary miniseries Country Music, and can be heard on last year’s Carter Family album Across Generations.
The Klamath Falls performance kicks off a two-week tour, with scheduled performances in Oregon, Washington and Idaho.