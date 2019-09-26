Continuing a beloved relatively new tradition, the Ross Ragland Theater will once again kick off its busy slate of live entertainment for 2019-2020 with a hugely popular country music act – this time drawing a true legend of the genre to the Klamath Basin.
On Saturday the Ragland will be packed for an evening of honky-tonk classic country music courtesy of the iconic Mark Chesnutt. The performance will be at 7:30 p.m.
In an era where modern country music is more akin to classic rock ‘n’ roll than the foundational sounds that spawned it, Chesnutt is a throwback to the bygone days of the Grand Ole Opry and the legends who grew the music to international acclaim. Chesnutt often draws comparisons to George Jones, while much of his career has grown not only from his original tunes but numerous covers of iconic artists such as Conway Twitty, Hank Williams Jr., and Charlie Rich.
Chesnutt grew up in a musical household, and put his chips all-in on a professional career as a teenager when he dropped out of high school to focus on recording music. Eventually Nashville noticed after a decade of recordings on small, independent record labels, with Chesnutt’s major label debut album, 1990’s “Too Cold at Home,” netting five singles on the Billboard Hot Country charts.
A flurry of albums and chart-topping hit songs would follow all throughout the 1990s and into the early 2000s. For the last 15 years Chesnutt has continued his career on independent record labels; staying active with a relentless touring and recording schedule all the while staying true to traditional country sounds that are far too often absent in today’s music scene but still greatly desired.
During Chesnutt’s extensive recording career he has released 15 albums (four of which have gone platinum), resulting in 23 top-10 hits on the Billboard Hot Country Songs Chart, and 14 no. 1 hit songs.
Chesnutt’s stylistic homage to the classics has even earned the Country Music Association’s Horizon award (now known as “Best New Artist”) and CMA’s “Vocal Event of the Year” award, both garnered in 1993.
Considered a classic country artist of the highest order, Chesnutt has drawn great praise from fans, critics, and peers alike hailing him as a musical treasure and living embodiment of the way country music once was. A native of Beaumont, Texas, Chesnutt has somehow remained relevant amidst a constantly changing musical landscape, hearkening back to the adage that it really does just come down to the song first and foremost.
“Klamath Falls, our patrons and the community love a country act,” said Theresa Silver, interim executive director of the Ross Ragland Theater. “We are so excited to bring an artist of the caliber of Mark Chesnutt here. He is such a popular, well-respected country artist of the classic genre, and has tremendous showmanship. We are so excited to share him with the community.”
Currently on a national tour in support of his latest album, 2016’s “Tradition Lives,” Chesnutt remains relevant as a premier songwriter, a legacy act with an extensive catalog of hits, and constant torch-bearer for the classic country sounds and artists that once dominated the airwaves.
From classic nostalgic ballads like “Too Cold at Home” and foot-stompin’ honky-tonk romps such as the iconic “It Sure is Monday,” to chart-topping covers from a diverse list of artists ranging from Garth Brooks to Aerosmith; Mark Chesnutt offers country music the way it was always intended.
A limited number of tickets remain available for Mark Chesnutt’s concert as of Tuesday. Tickets range from $44 to $62 before transaction fees. To reserve a seat contact the Ross Ragland Theater ticket office at 541-884-LIVE (5483) or visit www.rrtheater.org.