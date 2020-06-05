While many arenas of daily life prior to the emergence of COVID-19 remain on hold, one cherished aspect of social life is returning this week to Klamath Falls – concerts.
On multiple stages performers are entertaining once more, albeit with crowd restrictions still implemented and extra cautionary steps taken when necessary. The Klamath Falls Farmers’ Market, which returns starting Saturday, June 6, will once again feature live music. The Grocery Pub also has reopened its performance space on its outdoor patio to local musicians, as has the American Legion Club. Larger venues such as the Ross Ragland Theater remain closed. Some eateries that in the past commonly hosted live performances such as The Pikey, Klamath Basin Brewing, A Leap of Taste, and Gino’s have reopened to the public for food service with restrictions, but not yet as live performance venues.
Mia’s and Pia’s Pizzeria & Brewhouse, a celebrated venue and epicenter of the Klamath Folk Alliance, is working on ways to establish proper separation between stage and crowd such as plexiglass barriers to safely allow performances.
Some local favorites have chosen to avoid the return to the stage just yet out of health fears, but many like Tom Franks, a mainstay on Klamath stages and the airwaves as a performer and DJ with KTEC, are ready to entertain crowds once more.
“We only have half the musicians returning to live music, many still have concerns about being back in public,” said Franks, who also handles concert booking for three Klamath venues. “Half the normal roster of musicians will be doing twice the gigs, so it will be good financially for those of us who play, but there’s obviously a lot of concerns amongst musicians who will not be performing this summer.”
According to Franks, restaurants are following necessary health guidelines to provide added space between tables for social distancing, while still adhering to the 25-person maximum criteria. Under Phase II implementation, crowd sizes can be expanded to up to 100. The Saturday Market will still provide an isolated area for musicians, while reducing the number of vendors to allow more space. Additionally, lunchtime outdoor concerts are being planned for Sugarman’s Corner this summer.
Groups such as the Klamath Folk Alliance, a collective of local musicians that coordinate performances, special events and music education programs, helped maintain the music community during the months of separation by coordinating video conferencing calls to stay in contact and develop livestreamed and pre-recorded performances.
“It’s important for our community to return to normal, and live music and community is the heartbeat of this town,” added Franks. “Live music is the icing on that cake.”
Franks noted that he, like many musicians regionally, took the time off from a routine schedule of live performances to instead rehearse and record his latest album.
“If nothing else we are going to get some great art out of all of this, and we won’t take our musicians for granted,” laughed Franks.