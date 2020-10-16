One of the most popular activities at Klamath Comic Con 2019 was the “Drawtober Speedrun,” where participants created 31 drawings in only 31 minutes. While 2020 Klamath Comic Con has been cancelled due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Klamath County Library is taking the madcap fun of a speed drawing competition online in a Zoom event on Saturday, Oct. 17, with sessions starting at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Drawtober is a worldwide event each year where artists make a piece of art inspired by a prompt each day during the month of October. Professor Franny Howes, the advisor for Lemon Brick Road Studios, the downtown Klamath County Library’s comics club for teens, does Drawtober a little differently – cramming 31 prompts into just 31 minutes!
This event is open to all-ages and all experience levels – even if you “can’t draw a stick figure.” The whole point is to get people making pictures without self-critique – essentially, you’re so busy drawing, you don’t have time to tell yourself that you can’t draw.
Participants will need enough paper to make 31 drawings – 9 pieces of regular printer paper folded in half will provide enough “pages,” plus a cover to collect them in! Pre-made Drawtober booklets are available at the Youth Services desk starting Monday, Oct. 12, while supplies last.
To sign up or for more information, send Nac Payne an email at apayne@klamathlibrary.org for the Zoom link. The same meeting link will get into either session.