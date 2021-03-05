Sidelines Pizzeria in downtown Klamath Falls will host a multi-act comedy program on Saturday, April 3.
The Klamath Comedy Hour will welcome comedians Ruben Kerson, Dan Farley, Teina Manu, and Amos Mack for a night of laughs hosted by The Lunch Lady and Flamingo. The show will begin on Saturday, April 3 at 7 p.m.
Tickets for the comedy program are $20 in advance or $25 at the door and include one free well drink with ticket purchase. Tickets are available at Sidelines Pizzeria, Sammy’s Parlor, and through The Lunch lady and Flamingo. The event is a 21-and-over event only.
Sidelines Pizzeria is located at 722 Main St. in Klamath Falls.