Retro Room Records presents the first Ragland Comedy Night on Dec. 18 at 7:30 p.m.
This event will be held on the main stage at The Ross Ragland Theater, featuring comedians Kabir ‘Kabeezy’ Singh and Hurricane Andrew. MC’ed by local business owner, Jim Turner of Retro Room Records.
Host and MC Jim Turner will open the show and as the owner of Retro Room Records, he has worked hard to make Ragland Comedy Night into a reality. His set is bound to be full of jokes that Klamath locals can appreciate.
Feature act Hurricane Andrew has flown in from Atlanta. Hurricane Andrew aggressively pursued comedy until he was recognized as one of the country’s hottest and up and coming comedians. Andrew acquired his stage name from a close friend from Miami, Florida, who made it through Hurricane Andrew in 1992.
Headliner and Oregon native Kabir ‘Kabeezy’ Singh, is fresh off his standing ovation and four “yeses” on NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” in June, but he has been a touring headliner for almost a decade now. Kabir has been featured on “Amazon Prime“, “The Family Guy“, “Laughs on Fox”, and Gabriel Iglesias’ “Stand Up Revolution” on Comedy Central. His Dry Bar Comedy special, “Stay Single“, has been one of the best reviewed specials on their YouTube channel. He was the winner of the San Francisco International Comedy Competition, Big Sky Comedy Festival, and a finalist in the nationwide NBC “Stand Up for Diversity“ showcase.
He has also headlined a night at every major comedy club in California and has headlined comedy clubs all over the U.S., the U.K. and Canada.
“The Ragland is excited for the first of many Ragland Comedy Nights at the theater,” said executive director Samantha Burris. “Getting great comedy acts like Kabir Singh into the Klamath Basin is something we’re excited to be a part of and we owe Jim Turner a big thank you for orchestrating it all.”
Tickets are $25 for adults, $20 for students, $45 for Vegas style box seating that comes with two drink vouchers. Call 884-LIVE today to reserve your ticket now.