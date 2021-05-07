Comedian Andy Gross will travel to Klamath Falls for a one-night special performance filled with comedy, magic and ventriloquism on Saturday, May 22 at 7:30 p.m., according to a Ross Ragland Theater news release.
Best known for his “split man” magic video, Gross is a nationally-recognized entertainer whose online videos have netted over 500 million views as well as being featured on Fox, CNN, ABC, CBS, MTV, VH1 and an appearance on The Ellen Show.
Gross has become renowned for stage antics such as throwing his voice, reading minds, levitating audience members, splitting himself in two, and turning audience members into human puppets.
“This year has been hard in more ways than one, and a good laugh goes a long way,” said Ross Ragland Theater Interim Director Samantha Burris.
Tickets for the performance at the Ross Ragland Theater are $29, available in advance through the Ross Ragland Theater box office during regular business hours or at 541-884-LIVE (5483), or online at www.rrtheater.org.