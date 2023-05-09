Stewart Decker

Everyone knows that tobacco is trouble. It’s the hardest thing in the world to stop. This article is not about that. It is not about making you feel bad for using tobacco, or berating you, or being yet another nagging voice to ask you to quit.

No judgment here, other than at “big tobacco” for trying very hard to get as many people hooked as they can. I do not need to convince you that tobacco is worth quitting, and if you want help quitting then I, and/or your primary care doctor, know a lot of ways to help you do so. Just ask.

Stewart Decker is the medical director of the Sky Lakes Wellness Center in Klamath Falls.

