Klamath Art Gallery will present an exhibit of artwork by an artist who has recently relocated to the Klamath Basin starting on Sunday, March 7, according to a news release.
Drawn to Klamath Falls by the amazing beauty of the area, Mary Reider is ready to find the same inspiration she found in her youth in rural Missouri. Her favorite subjects were farm animals, old cars, tractors and buildings that she loves to bring to life in her paintings.
The exhibit profiling Reider’s work, “Color in Motion,” features bright, vibrant paintings that will be on display at the Klamath Art Gallery from March 7-28.
“My paintings are very colorful because I do not know how to be dull,” said Reider. “I like to find the funny side of life and reflect it in my art. Some of my animal paintings have glasses, hats and anything else I can think of. Every day is a new adventure and another opportunity to paint something fun.”
Her work has previously been shown in California at the Redlands Art Association & Gallery, the Wild Coyote Gallery in Big Bear, and lastly the Mountains Arts Gallery in Arrowhead Village; where she was a volunteer and became the Gallery Manager for two years.
Midway through her nursing career Reider took a two-year sabbatical to study art, music and culinary arts. She did her coursework at Art at the San Diego Art Institute and Miramar College, along with other classes too numerous to name. Currently, she is a legal nursing consultant when not engaging in her other interests.
The Klamath Art Gallery is located in historic Maple Park at 120 Riverside Drive, at the south end of the Link River "birding trail." Regular gallery hours of operation are Thursdays through Sundays, 12-4 p.m. For additional information about the historic Klamath Art Association and Gallery call 541-883-1833 during open hours or e-mail klamathartassoc@aol.com, or visit http://klamathartgallery.blogspot.com.