Ashland Independent Film Festival “Best of The Fests” virtual film series announces Coded Bias. The film will screen on AIFF’s Eventive film channel, accessible from www.ashlandfilm.org, from January 15-21. The film will be accompanied by a post film Q&A with director Shalini Kantayya and researcher Joy Buolamwini, moderated by CNN Commentator Van Jones.
“The most cleareyed of several recent documentaries about the perils of Big Tech (The Great Hack, The Social Dilemma,) Coded Bias tackles its sprawling subject by zeroing in empathetically on the human costs.” Devika Girish, NY Times
AIFF, joining with community partners Project A and Ashland Home Net, is excited to present Coded Bias, a documentary by filmmaker Shalini Kantayya exploring the dangers of Artificial Intelligence. The film focuses on MIT Media Lab researcher Joy Buolamwini who discovers that most facial-recognition software misidentifies both women and darker-skinned faces. The documentary explores the unconscious bias embedded into technology that is used daily, by exploring the ways algorithms repeat and reinforce the unconscious prejudices of their original programmers. Vividly bringing to light the dangers of living in a society where we are scored daily by technology that contains an inherent bias, the film highlights how AI works against already marginalized people.
Filmmaker Shalini Kantayya’s feature documentary premiered at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival. She is a TED Fellow, a William J. Fulbright Scholar, and a finalist for the ABC Disney DGA Directing Program. An Associate of the UC Berkeley Graduate School of Journalism, Kantayya finished in the top 10 out of 12,000 filmmakers on Fox’s On the Lot, a show by Steven Spielberg in search of Hollywood’s next great director.