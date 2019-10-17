It will mark one of the biggest social events in northern Lake County when Christmas Valley Community Church hosts its annual Fall Festival on Saturday.
Entering its 26th year, the event is a fundraiser to support church missions and Christian ministries, routinely garnering over $100,000 per year over the past decade. The event features a massive auction matched with a day filled with fun festivities, culminating in a free concert.
The event offers something for everyone, from live and silent auctions to a yard sale, country store, coffee shop, pie shop, kids games, and of course plenty of food. Food trucks as well as a barbecue tri-tip and chicken dinner will be available throughout the day.
The main live auction is the big draw for the annual event, typically hosting 250-300 items, as well as a silent auction. There is also a children’s auction offering toys, bikes and other compelling items for kiddos. The main auction encompasses donations that range from vehicles, farm equipment, tools, guns, grills, furniture, household and homemade goods and services.
The festivities begin on Saturday with the Farm Ground Coffee Shop opening at 8 a.m., followed by a silent auction starting at 9 a.m. A community yard sale will also open at 9 a.m., along with the pie shop and country store. Silent auctions will end at 11:30 a.m. Kids activities commence at 10 a.m. with activities along with ice cream, hot dogs, corn dogs, curly fries, kettle corn and fry bread served all day. The barbecue dinner will be served from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The children’s auction will begin at 11:30 a.m. after the silent auctions close, with the live auction commencing immediately following completion of the kid’s auction – around noon. Adding to the opportunities to donate to the philanthropic efforts behind the event, a Paddle Raise is incorporated into the live auction to raise funds for a specific charity.
Recent past Paddle Raise causes have included support for refugees from Syria and Iraq that had settled in Jordan, and a Haitian ministry called “Chances 4 Children,” which served 10,000 meals to people affected by hurricanes while also improving potable drinking water sources. Last year’s Christmas Valley Fall Festival supported ministries in Mongolia, Canada, Mexico, and Latvia.
After all auctions are completed the day will culminate with a free concert by Casey Marie. A graduate of Northwestern College in Orange City, Iowa, Marie is an up-and-coming singer-songwriter and worship leader. She has connections to Lake County, as her grandmother was one of the founding members of the festival.
Donation auction items can still be provided at Christmas Valley Community Church on Thursday between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.
Christmas Valley Community Church is located at 87921 Christmas Valley Highway in Christmas Valley. For more information call 541-576-2757, or visit www.christmasvalleycommunitychurch.com.