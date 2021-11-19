ASHLAND – The world premiere of “Christmas, Contingo,” the Oregon Cabaret Theatre’s holiday season, opens Friday, Nov. 19 at the Ashland theater.
The show, set in the Hialeah neighborhood of Miami, was written by Carlos-Zenen Trujillo, a graduate of Southern Oregon University and is native of Bejucal, Cuba.
In “Contigo,” Iris Delgado Piñeira takes a trip back to her family home in Hialeah bringing a surprise, her boyfriend and soon-to-be fiancé, Bryan, to meet her parents and her aging Abuela. In preparing for a “Noche Buena,” the Delgado-Piñeira family reconnects and rediscovers “what it means to be home.”
“Nochebuena is not just a celebration in Cuba but across the world,” explains Trujillo. “It is a unifier between countries as distant as Guam and Guatemala, the Philippines and Peru. For so many people it is an expression of solidarity and fraternity, crossing oceans and borders. Here in the U.S. the preservation of traditions like Nochebuena have been so important to our identity as immigrants, and the assertion of our dignity and humanity in our adoptive home.”
The cast of “Contigo” consists of first-time Cabaret performers. Al Espinosa, who plays Juan Antonio and is a longtime performer at the Oregon Shakespeare Festival, is joined by Angela Hernandez as Iria. Other performers include Alina Cenal, Jezabel Montero, Dan Lin, Savanna Padilla, and JL Rey.
The play’s director is Guillermo Cienfuegos, who has lived the past 28 years in Los Angeles directing a wide cross-section of plays.
“Christmas, Contigo” will run through Friday, Dec. 31 with 1 p.m. Thursday, Saturday and Sunday matinees and 8 p.m. evening performances on Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Monday and select Tuesday and Wednesday nights.
Reservations are required for preshow dinner or brunch. Appetizers, cocktails, beverages and desserts are available without reservations. Tickets are $43 for A level seating with limited $39 B level seating. The Cabaret offers a 15% ticket discount for groups of 12 or more for select ticket types and performances. $15 student rush tickets can be purchased 30 minutes before curtain with a valid student ID, subject to availability.
For additional information or to purchase tickets call the Cabaret box office at 541-488-2902 or visit oregoncabaret.com.
Safety precautions include either proof of full vaccination completed at least 14 days prior to the performance date; or a negative PCR Covid-19 test taken within 72 hours of the performance; or a negative rapid antigen test taken within 6 hours of the performance. A photocopy or digital photo of a vaccination card or test results form is acceptable. Children under 12 do not need proof of vaccination or Covid test but must wear a mask. Children age 6 and younger are not permitted.
All patrons 12 years and older are required to wear masks when in the theater, except when actively eating at their table.