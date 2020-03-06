Robby Cummings a contemporary, Christian rock musician, will be performing at the Ragland on March 10 at 7:30 p.m.
Cummings is a singer/songwriter and musician who has dedicated his life and music to God since he was a young boy. His dad was saved soon after his birth, and gave up playing music in taverns and honkytonks around the rural community of Walterboro, S.C. and instead turned to writing songs for the Lord and playing regularly in churches. At the tender age of five years old Cummings joined his parents on stage, playing drums, and by age 13 was playing guitar and piano without a single lesson. In fact, Cummings can play nearly any instrument he picks up, from Native American flute to mandolin, and even the fiddle.
Robby and his wife Lindsy met at her father’s church and were married as teenagers. Robby and Lindsy have been married for over 24 years, and they have four wonderful children: Brianna, who is married to her husband Daniel, and their grandbaby Ireland, and sons Ethan, Malaki, and Isaiah.
By age 25, Robby made mission trips to Haiti and Guyana, and it was there that he made a commitment to dedicate his life to the music ministry. At a gathering in Hardyville, S.C., he was inspired to learn more about his heritage. He is Cherokee Native American on his mother’s side and Lumbee on his father’s side. He watched the Kevin Costner documentary, “500 Nations,” and since that time, he has been inspired to lead worship music at many Native American Christian events, including the Cree Nation in northern Quebec, Canada, the Crow Reservation in Montana, the Muckleshoot Reservation in Washington, and the All Tribes Washington, D.C. gathering four years in a row.
In 2019, Cummings won the Native American Music Award for best Gospel/Inspirational Recording of the year for his song, “If My People.” Cummings has released four CDs, including, “Live from the Cree Nation” and his latest album, “No Greater Love,” available on www.robbycummings.com.
His songs tell the story of his deep abiding love for the Creator and of the Savior’s love and sacrifice. Cummings and his band minister the heart of the Father to his people through song and the spoken word.
When not leading worship at Wounded Healers, a ministry to the homeless, Cummings enjoys time with his family and hunting and fishing in the wilderness of the Smoky Mountains near his home in Cleveland, Tenn.
Cummings travels to Klamath Falls for an evening of music and storytelling on Sunday, March 10. Tickets are $20. Call 884-LIVE or stop by the Ross Ragland Theater box office during business hours for advance tickets. For more information visit www.rrtheater.org.