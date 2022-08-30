The Ragland Comedy Night series continues at the Ross Ragland Theater this month with a show by Chris Kattan.
According to a press release, Christopher Lee Kattan is an American actor, comedian and author. He is best known for his work as a cast member on "Saturday Night Live," for playing Doug Butabi in "A Night at the Roxbury," and his roles as Bob on the first four seasons of "The Middle" and Bunnicula in "Bunnicula."
In his early start to his career, the press release states, Kattan was a member of several improvisational comedy and sketch comedy troupes, one of them being The Groundlings in Los Angeles. Kattan also did some minor roles on TV.
He moved to New York City to work on "Saturday Night Live" from 1996 to 2003. His recurring characters included Mr. Peepers, Mango, Azrael Abyss and one half of the Butabi Brothers with fellow SNL (and Groundlings) cast member Will Ferrell, known for their trademark head-bobbing. Kattan and Ferrell continued the characters in the 1998 film "A Night at the Roxbury."
In recent years, Kattan started doing stand-up comedy shows and has sold out traveling acts in Texas, California and Las Vegas.
The Ross Ragland Theater is partnering with Retro Room Records to bring Kattan to September’s Ragland Comedy Night scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10. This show is appropriate for ages 18 and older.
This show is sponsored by The Running Y Resort.
Visit the theater’s website at www.ragland.org to purchase tickets to the show. The box office is open from noon to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays or two hours before show time the day of any show at 218 N. Seventh St.