The Ragland Comedy Night series continues at the Ross Ragland Theater this month with a show by Chris Kattan.

According to a press release, Christopher Lee Kattan is an American actor, comedian and author. He is best known for his work as a cast member on "Saturday Night Live," for playing Doug Butabi in "A Night at the Roxbury," and his roles as Bob on the first four seasons of "The Middle" and Bunnicula in "Bunnicula."

