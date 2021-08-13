Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
customercare@heraldandnews.com for help creating one.
The fifth annual Chris Brown Memorial Ride will include multiple days of activities including a 5K walk/run, motorcycle ride, and live music.
Subscribe Today!Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!
An event to raise funds for cancer research and support returns for two days of fun Aug. 20-21 with the fifth annual Chris Brown Freedom Memorial.
Coordinated by the Klamath Freedom Celebration in honor of Chris Brown, who passed away in 2016 from cancer; the event features two days of activities with all proceeds benefiting the Sky Lakes Cancer Treatment Center.
Festivities take place at Steen Sports Park in Klamath Falls, kicking off at 5 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 20 with “Cancer Survivor Night” – an evening of live music, vendors, raffles and auctions. Saturday, Aug. 21 will feature a commemorative motorcycle ride and 5k walk/run. Additionally, a car show n’ shine will take place on Sunday, Aug. 22 courtesy of On Time Pack and Ship.
To support the cause organizers have partnered with Dutch Bros., which will donate $1 for every drink sold on Sunday, Aug. 22 to the cause.