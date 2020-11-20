MEDFORD — Historian Larry Mullaly will present “Persistence: Chinese Labor and the Southern Oregon Railroads” on Wednesday, Dec. 2 from 12–1 p.m. via Zoom video conferencing, according to a news release.
All are welcome to attend this free lecture, though advanced registration is required.
Mullaly will blend photographs and contemporary accounts into the story of the Chinese workers who helped bring railroads to Southern Oregon in the 1880s. Set against a social background of anti-Chinese sentiment, two major railroad companies pitted thousands of Chinese workers into the effort to join the Pacific Coast's two major railroads at the Oregon-California border. This epic, five-year struggle was among the last of the great Chinese building projects of the Far West.
Mullaly is a retired educator and has written extensively on western railroad topics. He is co-author of “The Southern Pacific in Los Angeles, 1873-1996.”
Program registration can be found at https://jcls.libcal.com/calendar/jcls_event/WIT-Dec-2020. A recording of the program will later be made available on the Jackson County Library Services YouTube channel.
The monthly Windows in Time lunchtime lectures feature well-known writers and historians, and bring alive the people, values, and events that shaped our Southern Oregon heritage.
Lectures are jointly sponsored by the Southern Oregon Historical Society (SOHS) and Jackson County Library Services. For more information contact the Southern Oregon Historical Society at 541-773-6536 or sohs.org or Jackson County Library Services at 541-774-8679 or jcls.org.