Based in Chiloquin, the Chilo-Rockers Club in collaboration with Two Rivers Art Gallery & Gift Shop is now signing up interested parties to participate in a series of rockhounding activities tentatively starting in March. Planned events include one-day field trips, two-day field trips with camping, rock cutting and polishing demonstrations, and prospecting.
Those interested in participating should contact Dennis at 832-506-4490, or the Two Rivers Art Gallery at 541-783-2428. For more information visit www.2riversartgallery.com.