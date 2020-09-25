A beloved annual concert tradition in the Klamath Basin for kids will begin accepting sign-ups for the fall session starting on Monday, Sept. 28 when the Ross Ragland Theater welcomes the Rag-Tag Children’s Choir, according to a news release.
The Rag-Tag Children’s Choir is an assembly of children in grades 4-6 that will meet on Mondays from 4:30-5:30 p.m., instructed by Danielle Harmon, exploring choral music and learning vocal techniques and music appreciation. The rehearsals will culminate with a concert performance at the Ross Ragland Theater in December.
Participation in the Rag-Tag Children’s Choir is $115 per child, discounted to $95 for additional siblings. There is limited space available for participants to adhere to proper social distancing. Facemasks will be required to enter and exit the building, temperature checks will be conducted upon entry for students, parents and instructors; and six-foot separation will be maintained.
The weekly courses are intended as an entertaining and educational immersion in the arts for kids as an after-school program. Classes included music, movement, theater games and socially engaging activities to build an understanding and appreciation of the arts.
The Rag Tag Children’s Choir is just one of several youth-oriented offerings overseen by the Ross Ragland Theater through the Youth StARTS program, from theater camps to movement and music classes.
For more information about the Rag Tag Children’s Choir and other Youth StARTS programs call the Ross Ragland Theater at 541-887-8637 or visit www.rrtheater.org.