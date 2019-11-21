Culminating a fun-filled fall season of rehearsals, the Rag Tag Children’s Choir will perform Christmas favorites in a special showcase concert, taking place at the Ross Ragland Theater at 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22.
The performance, albeit pre-Thanksgiving, officially kicks off six weeks of Christmas holiday-themed performances taking place at the Ross Ragland Theater in the lead-up to Christmas. The choir is led by Danielle Harmon, with accompaniment by Suzanne Stewart and Allison Phair. The concert will feature a variety of familiar Christmas favorites.
The Rag Tag Children’s Choir is comprised of 37 students in an after-school program hosted by the Ross Ragland Theater. Since September, students have studied vocal technique, music appreciation and live performance in anticipation of Friday’s concert. The Rag Tag Children’s Choir is split into two weekly sessions for rehearsals, with students in grades kindergarten to third grade separated from grades four through six. Registration cost for the program is $150.
Tickets for Friday’s performance are $5.
The Rag Tag Children’s Choir is just one of several youth-oriented offerings overseen by the Ross Ragland Theater through the Youth StARTS program, from theater camps to movement and music classes. Other offerings this fall included Scenes From a Book, which explored the world of “Harry Potter,” which had its showcase on Nov. 16. Additionally, Storybook Theater culminated with a showcase also on Nov. 16. Currently underway is a teen program, which will present performances of “The Princess and the Pirates” Jan. 16-18.
The courses offered engage kids not only with theatrical skills, but socially engaging games and exercises as well.
For more information about the Rag Tag Children’s Choir and other Youth StARTS programs call the Ross Ragland Theater at 541-884-0651 or visit www.rrtheater.org.