It’s almost time for the official launch of the Ross Ragland Theater’s 30th Anniversary season, which kicks off Saturday, Sept. 28 with country music treasure Mark Chesnutt.
Critics have hailed Chesnutt as a classic country singer of the first order and some of country music’s most elite entertainers — from George Jones to George Strait — echo this sentiment. Chesnutt’s stature is easily gauged; he has 14 No. 1 hits, 23 Top 10 singles, four platinum albums and five gold records.
Country music critics and fans alike need look no further when it comes to country music basics. If you ask Chesnutt, he’ll tell you, “It’s the music that has kept me around this long.”
In a world that sometimes confuses style with substance, he possesses both. Remaining true to himself as a traditional country artist while still keeping up with the ever-changing country landscape, Chesnutt has a knack for picking great songs; delivering them with his world-class vocals; and with real heart-felt emotion.
Chesnutt got his start in the honky-tonks of Beaumont, Texas, learning from his father, Bob Chesnutt, a singer, record collector, and major fan of classic country music. Playing alongside his dad, one set at a time, he embraced his father’s influence and began making a name for himself. Chesnutt sang covers by Lefty Frizzell, Merle Haggard, George Jones and Waylon Jennings to develop his unmatched crowd-pleasing rapport and his authentic country style.
Tickets for the Ross Ragland Theater’s season opening performance by Chesnutt at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28 are $44, $53 and $62, before transaction fees, at rrtheater.org, or at the theater box office at 218 N. Seventh St.