Klamath Commons Park will host a ceramic sculpture show on Saturday, May 22, comprised of student artwork, according to a news release.
Taking place from 1-3 p.m., the free art show is an exhibit of projects completed by students at EagleRidge, Mazama and Klamath Union High Schools through a program funded by the Klamath County Cultural Coalition. Under the theme “Growing Things,” the artwork completed by students is the culmination of projects completed through grant funding during the COVID-19 impacted school year.
Klamath Commons Park is located at 112 Main St.