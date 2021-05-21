Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!
5-21 ceramic art show

A free art show comprised of ceramic works by high school students will be presented on Saturday afternoon at Klamath Commons Park.

 Submitted photo

Klamath Commons Park will host a ceramic sculpture show on Saturday, May 22, comprised of student artwork, according to a news release.

Taking place from 1-3 p.m., the free art show is an exhibit of projects completed by students at EagleRidge, Mazama and Klamath Union High Schools through a program funded by the Klamath County Cultural Coalition. Under the theme “Growing Things,” the artwork completed by students is the culmination of projects completed through grant funding during the COVID-19 impacted school year.

Klamath Commons Park is located at 112 Main St.

