The Ross Ragland Theater will celebrate its upcoming 30th Anniversary, “Season Launch Party” at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 24.
“What a milestone for the theater,” said Development Director Terra Russo. “The Season Launch Party gives the public a sneak peek into what performers, productions and special events are on the horizon this year. It is open to the public and free of charge! We welcome everyone to come down and check it out.”
Guests will be welcomed with drinks and refreshments in the lobby, as well as view theater memorabilia throughout. They will then make their way into the main theater to watch an award winning documentary about the history of theater in Klamath Falls and the birth of the Ross Ragland, live musical performances and a brief video showcase of the coming attractions.
“This is going to be a fun one. Not to be missed!” said Russo.
The Ross Ragland Theater, a renovated 1940s movie theater is a year-round, multicultural, multi-disciplinary arts center serving South Central Oregon and Northern California.
The theater, with near-perfect sight lines and acoustics, provides the perfect venue for a wide array of touring performing artists as well as local productions. Since its opening in 1989, the theater has hosted Grammy Award winners, world-renowned classical, jazz and blues musicians, repertory theater tours, opera, drama, comedy, musicals, tribute bands, indie-rock, southern-rock, Christian-rock and alternative-rock bands, acapella groups, acrobats, dancers, children and family shows, and more!
For more information, visit the theater's Facebook page, and website at www.rrtheater.org.