The Ross Ragland Theater will celebrate its upcoming 30th Anniversary, “Season Launch Party” at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 24.
The Season Launch Party gives a sneak peek into what performers, productions and special events are on the horizon for the Ragland this year. It is open to everyone in the community and is free of charge.
Guests will be welcomed with drinks and refreshments in the lobby, as well as view theater memorabilia throughout. In the main theater, guests will watch an award winning documentary about the history of theater in Klamath Falls and the birth of the Ross Ragland. There will also be live musical performances and a brief video showcase of coming attractions.
The Ross Ragland Theater, a renovated 1940s movie theater is a year-round, multicultural, multi-disciplinary arts center serving South Central Oregon and Northern California.
The theater, with near-perfect sight lines and acoustics, provides the perfect venue for a wide array of touring performing artists as well as local productions. Since its opening in 1989, the theater has hosted Grammy Award winners, world-renowned classical, jazz and blues musicians, repertory theater tours, opera, drama, comedy, musicals, tribute bands, indie-rock, southern-rock, Christian-rock and alternative-rock bands, acapella groups, acrobats, dancers, children and family shows, and more.
The Ross Ragland is at 218 N. Seventh St. For more information, visit the theater’s Facebook page, and website at www.rrtheater.org.