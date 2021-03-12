A film experience celebrating traditional Irish dance that has drawn global acclaim will be presented at the Ross Ragland Theater on Wednesday, March 17 when the 25th anniversary show of “Riverdance” live from Dublin, Ireland will be shown.
The concert performance film experience profiles Grammy Award-winning music and the thrilling energy of Irish and international dance, just in time for the St. Patrick’s Day holiday.
Tickets for the film experience are $10, the screening will take place at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 17.
Per current COVID-19 guidelines, all attendees are required to wear a face covering and maintain social distancing. People are urged not to attend if showing symptoms of illness, and to wash hands frequently.
For more information visit www.rrtheater.org.