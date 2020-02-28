March is Bug Month at the downtown Klamath County Library! We’re celebrating all things creepy, crawly, and exo-skeletal on Wednesdays at 4 p.m.:
■ March 4: Fingerprint Bugs! Create bug-themed art that’s as unique as you are.
■ March 11: Buggy Minigames! Tackle a variety of insect-centric games!
■ March 18: Make a Pet Bug! The great thing about crafting a bug friend is that they make very low-maintenance pets.
■ March 25: Bug Slime! Create a batch of goopy slime with a bug trapped inside! (The library takes no responsibility if you use your preserved insect to genetically engineer super dinosaurs. Be responsible with your mad science!)
Wednesday “theme month” events are aimed at children in kindergarten through Grade 5, but all ages are welcome. Children under 10 should come with a parent or guardian, please. For more information, please call 541-882-8894 or visit the Youth Services desk.