Rocky Point Fire and EMS Department invites everyone to attend its 38th annual barbecue, flea market, bake sale and auction, set for 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. The event takes place at the Rocky Point fire hall on Rocky Point Road, just north of Highway 140 West between Klamath Falls and Medford.
The day kicks off with a huge flea market, vendor booths, and bake sale beginning at 9 a.m., followed by a parade at 10 a.m. A barbecue lunch offers a choice of tri-tip meal for $13, chicken meal for $10, or hamburger meal for $8. All meals include beans, salads, bread and condiments. Lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Throughout the day, guests may purchase 50/50 tickets, buy soft drinks, visit the beer/wine booth and flea market, enjoy live music, and take advantage of wares at the vendors’ booths.
50/50 drawing will be at 1 p.m. with the live auction immediately following. Auction items include resort and casino packages, theater tickets, meals, merchandise cards, golf, birding and outdoor supplies, water adventures, auto items and services, firewood, gravel and much more.
Those interested in participating in the parade may call 541-356-2550.
The annual fundraiser helps finance equipment and training for the Rocky Point volunteer firefighters and EMS staff. For more information, call 541-591-2030 or 541-356-2550.
To protect the health and safety of all attendees, this is a dog-free event.