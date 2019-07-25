The 2019 Klamath County Fair next week will host not one, not two, but three main stage entertainers, according to a news release.
Presenting three nights of main stage entertainment Thursday through Saturday, Aug. 1-3, will be country music group Midland, country singer songwriter Jon Wolfe and country music group Lonestar, with their “Hits and More Hits” 2019 tour.
Midland
On Thursday, Aug. 1, the Klamath County Fairgrounds Event Center will be alive with the sounds of Midland. Hailing from Dripping Springs, Texas, lead vocalist Mark Wystrach fronts Midland’s rich sound that is rounded out with lead guitarist Jess Carson and bass player Cameron Duddy. Rooted in tradition in both sound and style, the trio initially garnered attention playing clubs in the region.
Their critically acclaimed freshman album, “On the Rocks” (Big Machine Records), features 13 tracks with songwriting credits from each member alongside hit makers Shane McAnally and Josh Osborne. Launching to rave reviews from notable outlets such as the Los Angeles Times and Rolling Stone Country. “On the Rocks” was declared “the year’s best Country album” by Washington Post. The Dann-Huff produced album earned the No. 1 position on Billboard’s Top Country Album Sales chart upon release.
Their debut No. 1 single “Drinkin’ Problem,” which offers an intentional nod to Country music reminiscent of the 1970s and ‘80s, earned the band their first Grammy Awards nomination for Best Country Song and Best Country Duo/Group Performance. Midland was also named New Vocal Group of the Year at the 2018 ACM Awards and their current single “Burn Out” is Top 15 at Country Radio. The band released a video for the song, which was inspired by the vintage movie style of “Urban Cowboy” and filmed at the legendary Billy Bob’s Honky Tonk in Fort Worth, Texas. Midland is currently on the road headlining dates for their “Electric Rodeo Tour.”
Midland’s Klamath County Fair performance will begin at 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, in the John Hancock Event Center. Party Zone Tickets are $30 pre-sale and general admission bleacher seating tickets are $10. Pre-sale tickets include admission into the fair. Tickets go up $5 if purchased at the event and will not include fair admission.
Jon Wolfe
Entertaining fairgoers on the main stage Friday, Aug. 2, will be Jon Wolfe.
Who is Jon Wolfe?
The best introduction to Wolfe is the basic, yet not so simple fact that he is a country singer and songwriter. Country music, as it was, is and always should be, with boots firmly standing on the bedrock of tradition and an eye focused on taking it into the future. In addition, that, as any fan of true country knows no simple proposition. “At heart, it’s all about being a great singer and storyteller.”
It’s world class country music from the American heartland, informed by the great singers that inspired Wolfe – like George Strait, Garth Brooks (a fellow Okie), Clint Black, Merle Haggard, Alan Jackson and Dwight Yoakam, to name a few – yet fired by his own contemporary energy and vision.
Wolfe’s music has been burning up the Texas Charts where he garnered six consecutive Top 10 singles (“Let A Country Boy Love You,” “That Girl in Texas,” “I Don’t Dance,” “It All Happened In A Honky Tonk,” “The Only Time You Call,” and “What Are You Doin’ Right Now”), making Wolfe a “must see” act.
You won’t want to miss this show at the Klamath County Fair, Friday, Aug. 2, at 8 p.m. in the Event Center. Party zone tickets are $10 pre-sale, which includes fair entry. General admission bleacher seating is free to fair patrons. Tickets go up $5 if purchased at the event and will not include fair admission.
Lonestar
On Saturday, Aug. 3, Lonestar will take main stage bringing their “Hits and More Hits” 2019 tour to the Klamath County Fair. For more than 20 years this group has logged countless miles touring throughout the world; released several Platinum-selling albums and 10 No. 1 singles; earned ACM and CMA awards and inspired rave reviews as far away as London — where The Guardian proclaimed them exemplars of “country’s greatest strength: picture-painting, story-based, tear-your-heart-out lyrics that are the most direct and lucid in popular music.”
Known for merging their country roots with strong melodies and rich vocals, Lonestar, comprised of Richie McDonald (lead vocals), Michael Britt (lead guitar and backing vocals), Keech Rainwater (drums), and Dean Sams (keyboards and backing vocals), has amassed RIAA-certified sales in excess of 10 million album units since their national launch in 1995, and achieved 10 No. 1 country hits including “No News,” “Come Crying To Me,” and their crossover smash “Amazed” (which was also No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, the first record since 1983’s “Islands in the Stream”, to top both charts). The band’s awards include a 1999 ACM Single of The Year for “Amazed” (the song also won the Song of the Year award), and the 2001 CMA Vocal Group of the Year. With over a 100 dates worldwide per year, they are celebrating over 20 years together
“We are celebrating another milestone in 2019,” says Dean Sams. “It’s the 20th Anniversary of the release of our Lonely Grill CD that had four No. 1 singles on it and sold over 4 million records. Hope to see everyone out to celebrate with us on our ‘Hits and More Hits Tour’ in a city near you! After all, it’s you the fans that made it happen!!!”
Lonestar will perform for the Klamath County Fair, Saturday, Aug. 3, at 8 p.m. in the Event Center. Party zone tickets are $15 pre-sale and general admission bleacher seating tickets are $10. Pre-Sale tickets include admission into the fair. Tickets go up $5 if purchased at the door and will not include fair admission.