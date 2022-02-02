Klamath Ice Sports has announced changes in the cast of featured skaters who are scheduled to appear in GOTTA SKATE, its annual figure skating spectacular, set for Saturday, March 5, at the Bill Collier Ice Arena.
Jessica Calalang and Brian Johnson, three-time U.S. pair silver medalists, will replace Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier, U.S. pair champions, who will represent the U.S. at the 2022 Worlds competition in Montpellier, France, later in the month.
“The two pairs are actually training mates as well as friendly rivals,” notes Bill Anderson, the ice arena’s director. “Both teams are coached by Todd Sand and Jenni Meno, the husband and wife team who are three-time U.S. pair champions and World silver medalists.”
Anderson also notes that all competitive amateur figure skaters who agree to appear in an ice show must obtain approval from U.S. Figure Skating, the national governing body for the sport of figure skating. The appearance of the Knierim/Frazier pair was initially approved and then denied by USFS.
In another cast change, the ice dance team of Christina Carreira and Anthony Ponomarenko has been replaced by Lilianna Murray and Jordan Gillette, a junior pair team from the Chicago area, because Ponomarenko needs surgery on an injured ankle.
Reserved seating for the ice show, which includes special on-ice and hockey box seating as well as heated bleacher seating, may be obtained in advance online at www.klamathicesports.org. Reserved tickets range in price from $22 to $55.
General admission tickets, which will also be available at the door, are for standing room along the east side of the arena and are priced at $11 for persons six and older. Children five years of age and under are admitted free.
The annual ice show is expected to be approximately 90 minutes long. For more information, go to www.klamathicesports.org.