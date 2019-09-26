The Cascade Civil War Society will host a Sewing Academy workshop with Elizabeth Stewart Clark Oct. 25 through 27, according to a news release.
Clark instructs historical sewing techniques for theatrical, living historians and the general public. By the time participants complete her courses, they will have all the skills to be able to sew a dress without the aid of a pattern.
Academy topics include: “Design & Build, Under It All,” “Dressed for the Weather: Strategies and Tricks for Comfort in All Seasons,” “Whole From the Brow of Zeus: Crafting Impressions with Wardrobes to Suit,” “SEAMS: Sewing Emergencies and Maintenance Support,” “Bodice Fitting and Refitting,” “Practical Frippery,” “History In Situ: Creating New, Place-Specific Events,” and a “Free Upgrade Clinic.”
Costs for workshop sessions range from $20 to $40. To register, visit https://bit.ly/2mIz5hd at www.thesewingacademy.com.
For more information, contact Adeena Klein at 541-891-1363, or email Equynefun@yahoo.com.